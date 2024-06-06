Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 5.55% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $17,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQWL traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.16. 45,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $633.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $95.23.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

