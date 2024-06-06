Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.98

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.98 and last traded at $90.98, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.79.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $866.13 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

