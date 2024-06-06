Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $5.73 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.73 billion and approximately $64.13 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $12.34 or 0.00017370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00051464 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,084,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,459,652 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

