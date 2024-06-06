International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) & Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Head-To-Head Review

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Zeolite 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Zeolite -292.97% N/A -118.40% Nomura Research Institute 10.80% 19.77% 9.11%

Volatility & Risk

International Zeolite has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Zeolite $460,000.00 3.04 -$1.31 million ($0.02) -1.65 Nomura Research Institute $5.10 billion 3.03 $551.69 million $0.94 28.36

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than International Zeolite. International Zeolite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura Research Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats International Zeolite on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, industrial, and home use; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 527.167 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies. This segment also offers research, future projections, and recommendations to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online and BPO services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT Platform Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of IT platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in the research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

