International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMXI. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

International Money Express Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $698.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Money Express news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 41.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

