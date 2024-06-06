Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.33. 2,259,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average is $130.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $8,738,238. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.