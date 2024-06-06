Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,544,650.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Paul Gu sold 15,131 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $387,504.91.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.43. 6,288,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,321,105. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $72.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Upstart by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Upstart by 16.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.