Insider Selling: TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Director Sells $124,743.00 in Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TopBuild Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $413.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.32. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $215.62 and a 52-week high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,451,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 103.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

