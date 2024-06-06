Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells $25,552.40 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,552.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,236,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,968.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Priority Technology alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,980 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $36,628.20.

On Friday, May 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,852 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $44,432.52.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $34,068.75.

On Monday, May 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $73,428.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 8,061 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $27,891.06.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,001 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $21,243.54.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,305 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $4,149.90.

On Monday, April 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $33,000.00.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

PRTH stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRTH

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.