Insider Selling: Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Sells $4,117,400.00 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Powell Industries Price Performance

POWL stock opened at $160.87 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $209.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.61.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 121.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

