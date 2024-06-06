Insider Selling: Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Tonkin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.33 ($9.62), for a total transaction of A$501,515.00 ($336,587.25).

Stuart Tonkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Stuart Tonkin 632,000 shares of Northern Star Resources stock.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Stuart Tonkin 68,000 shares of Northern Star Resources stock.

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

