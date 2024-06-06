Insider Selling: Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Insider Sells £140,000 in Stock

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian White sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($179,372.20).

Ingenta Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:ING opened at GBX 138 ($1.77) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £20.07 million, a P/E ratio of 862.50 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 154.49. Ingenta plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ingenta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

