Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CEO Sells $16,433.56 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CEO Rosty Raykov sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $16,433.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,303.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Rosty Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $22,146.41.

On Friday, April 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $476,225.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $437,495.52.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.04 million, a P/E ratio of 223.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 71,275.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 373,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FENC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

