Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Sells $43,126.95 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.67 and a beta of 1.20. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,458 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,372,000 after purchasing an additional 293,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,288,000 after acquiring an additional 644,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

