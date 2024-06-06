Insider Selling: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) VP Sells $1,298,403.08 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,249.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

CLDX stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLDX

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.