Insider Selling: Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Sells 48,033 Shares of Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$455,833.17.

TSE CAS opened at C$9.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$960.77 million, a PE ratio of -45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.10 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAS. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

