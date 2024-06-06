Insider Selling: Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Sells 48,033 Shares of Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$455,833.17.
Cascades Price Performance
TSE CAS opened at C$9.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$960.77 million, a PE ratio of -45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.10 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.47.
Cascades Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAS
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Lululemon Stock Rallying Back to Its True Value
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.