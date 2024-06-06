Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells 2,985 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $199,995.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,227 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.82. 222,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

