Insider Buying: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,250.00.

Andrew Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 24th, Andrew Phillips bought 3,800 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.72 per share, with a total value of C$101,536.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE PSK traded down C$0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 308,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,215. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.32. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$21.22 and a 12 month high of C$28.42.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$120.70 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 45.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.9703787 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.30.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

