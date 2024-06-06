Insider Buying: Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) CFO Acquires $35,008.40 in Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 25,006 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,008.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,716 shares in the company, valued at $478,402.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CATX opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 12.98. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.91.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. On average, analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CATX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,069,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

