Insider Buying: Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Director Buys 12,919 Shares of Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Weibling bought 12,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $21,574.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,537.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Palladyne AI Stock Performance

Palladyne AI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 206,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.42. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 1,390.02% and a negative return on equity of 74.87%.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

