Insider Buying: Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Insider Acquires 1,838 Shares of Stock

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) insider Angus Franklin purchased 1,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 865 ($11.08) per share, for a total transaction of £15,898.70 ($20,369.89).

Murray Income Trust Price Performance

LON:MUT traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 870 ($11.15). 206,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,700. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 859.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 841.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £931.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,208.33 and a beta of 0.80. Murray Income Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 766.60 ($9.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 904 ($11.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5,694.44%.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

