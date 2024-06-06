Insider Buying: Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Chairman Acquires 17,075 Shares of Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Beyond stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.80. Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYON. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,599,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Beyond during the first quarter worth $1,479,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

