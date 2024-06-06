Insider Buying: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) Insider Acquires £35,351 in Stock

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) insider Michael Bane purchased 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £35,351 ($45,292.76).

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON API opened at GBX 53.40 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £203.57 million, a PE ratio of -232.17 and a beta of 0.31. abrdn Property Income Trust Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 44.15 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 57.90 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.46.

Get abrdn Property Income Trust alerts:

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,739.13%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

Read More

