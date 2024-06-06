Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Shares Up 2.7%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.24. Approximately 459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Informa Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

Informa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $0.13. Informa’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

