Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Position Decreased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,410 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Inari Medical worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $29,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,501,000 after buying an additional 255,182 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $14,267,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 63.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 560,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after buying an additional 217,606 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $11,479,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Inari Medical stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -122.80 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $71.85.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,964 shares of company stock worth $8,909,434. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NARI

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.