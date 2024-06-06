ICON (ICX) Market Cap Reaches $217.58 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $217.58 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,002,005,688 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,001,988,399.6250079. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

