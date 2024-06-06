HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,890 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.89% of HubSpot worth $260,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,312,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $609.63. 43,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,383. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.45. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

