Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Sells $289,440.00 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance
HOV opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $934.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.45. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $184.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $4,259,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
