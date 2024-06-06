Hooker Furnishings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Hooker Furnishings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hooker Furnishings will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Articles

