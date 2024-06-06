Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Stock Price Up 0%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $33.88. 63,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 196,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

