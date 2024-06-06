Homestead Advisers Corp Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 65.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 88,638 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $6,111,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $114.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,682. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.13.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

