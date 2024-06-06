Homestead Advisers Corp Has $71.27 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,235,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises 1.8% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $71,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,989,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,787. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

