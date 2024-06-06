Homestead Advisers Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Realty Trust worth $59,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,890,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,087,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average of $140.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.30 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

