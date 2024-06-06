Homestead Advisers Corp Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 2.1% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.14% of NXP Semiconductors worth $83,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,671. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $282.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

