Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $17.25 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,174.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $965,130.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,413.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,413.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 915,990 shares of company stock valued at $15,041,190 in the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,379,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.