Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Shares Up 282.1%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 282.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 39,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 29,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock.

