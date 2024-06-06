Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97.

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

