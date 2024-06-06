High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 37,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 90,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%.
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
