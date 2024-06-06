High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 37,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 90,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52.

High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth $5,055,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

