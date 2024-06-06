Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

