HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $105.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.58.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $85.71.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 59,451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

