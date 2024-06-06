Head-To-Head Contrast: Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) & SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meta Materials and SkyWater Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $9.83 million 2.40 -$398.23 million N/A N/A SkyWater Technology $300.22 million 1.21 -$30.76 million ($0.69) -11.12

Analyst Ratings

SkyWater Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Meta Materials and SkyWater Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.75%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Risk & Volatility

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.97, suggesting that its share price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials -3,939.25% -188.00% -124.83% SkyWater Technology -10.73% -32.59% -6.66%

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats Meta Materials on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Meta Materials Inc. manufactures and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical component; and glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose monitoring. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding. In addition, the company develops NPORE, a ceramic nanoporous membrane separator for lithium-ion batteries. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.