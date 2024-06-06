Head-To-Head Analysis: Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) & Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bakkt and Zurich Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $780.10 million 0.33 -$74.85 million ($18.61) -1.04 Zurich Insurance Group $56.10 billion 1.39 $4.35 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Bakkt has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bakkt and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -4.26% -37.42% -6.25% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bakkt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bakkt and Zurich Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00 Zurich Insurance Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bakkt presently has a consensus price target of $13.13, indicating a potential downside of 31.89%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats Bakkt on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car and motor, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, energy and engineering lines, and marine; commercial management liability, financial institutions, and professional indemnity; and cyber, accident and health, and credit lines and surety insurance products, as well as and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers exchanges. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and climate resilience, risk engineering, captive, and cyber resilience, as well as climate risk assessment and reinsurance services. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

