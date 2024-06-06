HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KYMR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.70.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.25. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $1,812,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,925,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,071,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 51,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,193,234.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 881,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,762,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $1,812,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,071,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,595 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,436. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.