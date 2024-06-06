Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $127.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.94.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,965,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $105,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $97,829,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 270,169 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.