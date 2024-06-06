Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.21. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Globus Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

