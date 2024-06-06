Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

GMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of GMAB opened at $28.74 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

