Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 44,400 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of BCE worth $33,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,933,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,159,000 after purchasing an additional 221,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in BCE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,198,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 661,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,084,000 after purchasing an additional 294,626 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BCE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,151,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,217,000 after purchasing an additional 435,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BCE by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,007,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,418 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,226. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.86%.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

