Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.56% of OGE Energy worth $39,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 154,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 29,761.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. 976,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,289. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

