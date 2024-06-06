Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.04% of Gorman-Rupp worth $28,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 552,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,230,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRC stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. 131,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,214. The company has a market capitalization of $969.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.49 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.52%. Analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

