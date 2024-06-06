Gabelli Funds LLC Has $29.87 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $29,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,756. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.70. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

